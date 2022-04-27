Marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russian prison as part of prisoner exchange

LONDON -- Trevor Reed, a former Marine from Texas who had been held in a Russian prison, has been released as part of an international prisoner exchange, according to statements from the White House and Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

"Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "Trevor, a former U.S. Marine, is free from Russian detention. I heard in the voices of Trevor’s parents how much they’ve worried about his health and missed his presence. And I was delighted to be able to share with them the good news about Trevor’s freedom."

Reed was exchanged for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, a convicted drug trafficker, Russian officials said. Entering into negotiations with Russian officials for Reed’s release “required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly,” Biden said.

“His safe return is a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad," he said. "We won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.