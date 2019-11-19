Meet the incredible 9-year-old who is drumming her way to viral fame

A hard-rocking nine-year-old drummer from England is bashing her way into the hearts of music fans across the globe and making some famous fans along the way with her passionate performances.

Nandi Bushell's enthusiastic renditions of classic songs by artists from Nirvana to Stevie Wonder have racked up millions of views on social media, seen her perform with Lenny Kravitz and even led to her featuring in one retailer's heartwarming Christmas TV commercial.

Nandi's recent take on Nirvana's "In Bloom" had almost 10 million views on Twitter as of Monday morning, as her contagious energy sees her screaming along with Kurt Cobain's raucous vocals while producing a powerful accompanying drum track that Dave Grohl would be proud of.

I can jam to Nirvana In Bloom all day! I LOVE NIRVANA ❤️ Nirvana are in my top 5 bands so far. I just found out Dave also played with @jackblack in @tenaciousd, @foofighters and @queensofthestoneage!!!! The film school of rock is the best film in the world. #nirvana #nirvanafans pic.twitter.com/GDatURnw61 — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 11, 2019

At just nine years old, the miniature rock ‘n’ roll queen has already been drumming for more than a third of her young life, with her parents sharing videos of her behind the kit since she was six.

Earlier this summer, she met Lenny Kravitz and blasted out "Are You Gonna Go My Way" with the rocker on stage before his show at London's O2 Arena.

And this holiday season, the young percussionist has found a whole new fanbase as the face of British retailer Argos' Christmas television commercial. The sweet TV spot features her on-screen dad living out his rockstar dreams and picking up the sticks of Bushell's drum set gift, before the tub-thumping prodigy slides downstairs to join him for a duet as the two rock out to Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)."

I am so excited to show you my new Christmas advert for Argos. I hope it warms your hearts. I had so much fun making this advert with @omar_abidi (screen dad), Brad my tutor, @theandpartnership and @argos_news. I love the #simpleminds #argos #bookofdreams pic.twitter.com/h1pBSfxtd9 — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 1, 2019

Keep rockin', Nandi!