Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum, 1st woman to be president, election institute says

Claudia Sheinbaum has been elected president of Mexico, marking the first time a woman has been chosen to lead the country, Mexico's election institute said early Monday.

"For the first time in 200 years of the Republic, there will be a woman president and she will be transformative," the candidate said in a statement in Spanish on social media. "Thanks to each and every Mexican. Today we demonstrate with our vote that we are a democratic people."

Sheinbaum was expected to receive at least 58% of the vote, according to a sample vote count, the Instituto Nacional Electoral said on social media.

