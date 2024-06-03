Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum, 1st woman to be president, election institute says
Claudia Sheinbaum was elected president of Mexico, the election institute said.
Claudia Sheinbaum has been elected president of Mexico, marking the first time a woman has been chosen to lead the country, Mexico's election institute said early Monday.
"For the first time in 200 years of the Republic, there will be a woman president and she will be transformative," the candidate said in a statement in Spanish on social media. "Thanks to each and every Mexican. Today we demonstrate with our vote that we are a democratic people."
Sheinbaum was expected to receive at least 58% of the vote, according to a sample vote count, the Instituto Nacional Electoral said on social media.
