A timeline of the missing Titanic tourist submersible

Search and rescue crews are in a dire race against time to find a submersible carrying five people that vanished while on a tour of the underwater wreckage of the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

While search efforts remain ongoing, here's what we know about the situation and how it unfolded.

June 18

The 21-foot deep-sea vessel, named Titan, submerged at 8 a.m. ET with five people on board and a 96-hour oxygen supply. About an hour and 45 minutes later, the sealed craft lost contact with its operator, OceanGate Expeditions.

At 5:40 p.m. ET, the U.S. Coast Guard received a report of an overdue submersible. The Titan was supposed to resurface at 3 p.m. ET.

June 19

The U.S. Coast Guard in coordination with the Canadian Coast Guard and the Canadian Armed Forces conducted a surface search for the missing submersible using various aircraft, including one with underwater sonar capability.

June 20

As of 7 a.m. ET, crews in multiple aircraft had flown over an area of the Atlantic Ocean "roughly about the size of Connecticut" while "looking for any signs of surfacing," Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, told ABC News.

Bahamian research vessel Deep Energy, which specializes in pipe-laying and has remotely operated vehicle capabilities, arrived at 7 a.m. ET to help with the search.

A source familiar confirmed to ABC News that there were reports of "banging" that were picked up by sonar in the search area sometime in the morning, but nothing has yet been found.

At 4 p.m. ET, a crew from the New York Air National Guard arrived on scene to help with the search.

June 21

At 12:18 a.m. ET, the U.S. Coast Guard announced via Twitter that a Canadian aircraft with sonar capabilities had "detected underwater noises in the search area." Remotely operated vehicle operations (ROV) were then relocated "in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue," the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted.