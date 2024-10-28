NATO confirms North Korean troops deployed in Russian war on Ukraine

NATO called on Russia and North Korea to "cease these actions immediately."

LONDON -- NATO confirmed on Monday that North Korean troops have been deployed to fight alongside Russian troops in the Kursk region, the area within Russia where Ukraine has been waging an assault.

"The deployment of North Korean troops represents: one, a significant escalation in the DPRK ongoing involvement in Russia's illegal war," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said. "Two, yet another breach of UN Security Council resolutions. And three, a dangerous expansion of Russia's war."

He called on Russia and North Korea to "cease these actions immediately."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte delivers a statement, after a meeting with a high level South Korean delegation including top intelligence and military officials as well as senior diplomats briefed NATO diplomats, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Virginia Mayo/AP

