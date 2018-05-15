Palestinian photographer's personal account of the violence in Gaza

May 15, 2018, 2:23 PM ET
PHOTO: Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. PlayIbraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
When Reuters photographer Ibraheem Abu Mustafa set off to cover the protests in Gaza on Monday morning he came across an acquaintance in a wheelchair.

“Today, this morning, I said 'Hi' to a man," he said. "By the end of the day I was at his funeral.”

PHOTO: Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018.

Such is the collision of life and work for Abu Mustafa, who has spent nearly half his 35 years as a professional photographer covering a small place like the Gaza Strip. His home. And his subject.

PHOTO: Palestinian demonstrators run for cover during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018.

Monday was to be the single deadliest day in Gaza for years, after Israeli gunfire killed more than 60 Palestinians on the penultimate day of a six-week border protest by Gazans demanding the right to return to ancestral homes that now lie on the other side of the Gaza-Israel frontier fence.

"I feel upset over what is happening. At the same time I continue to do my job," said Abu Mustafa.

PHOTO: A Palestinian demonstrator walks past burning tires during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip on May 14, 2018.Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
A Palestinian demonstrator walks past burning tires during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip on May 14, 2018.

"So I have to separate my job and my feelings. I cover an event, then I cover a similar event the next day, so I have developed a frame of mind that allows me to cope with the events that are happening, and the circumstances," he explained.

The sometimes repetitive nature of the news cycle in Gaza works to his favor. After years of careful observation he has a sense for what will happen, and where it will happen, and where to stand so that he can capture dangerous events, without being caught up in them.

PHOTO: A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018.

“The moment the tear gas hits, you know there will be a reaction from the protesters," he said. "Instead of them turning their back to me, they start facing me, and the gas coming out has a certain shape, white, and combined with the smoke coming from the tires it will be a mix of white and black, and that is what makes a picture strong."

He added, “I call this place a place of death, there is death here, it is not a place of comfort, any second someone could die."

PHOTO: A relative of a Palestinian, who was killed during protests at the Israel-Gaza border, mourns during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. More than 50 Palestinians were killed in one day of protests. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
A relative of a Palestinian, who was killed during protests at the Israel-Gaza border, mourns during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. More than 50 Palestinians were killed in one day of protests.

PHOTO: Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian, who was killed during a protest against the U.S embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border, during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip on May 15, 2018. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian, who was killed during a protest against the U.S embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border, during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip on May 15, 2018.

PHOTO: Palestinian demonstrators run during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip on May 15, 2018. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Palestinian demonstrators run during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip on May 15, 2018.

