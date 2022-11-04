Peruvian Indigenous group releases 248 tourists held hostage, including 10 Americans

Most of the hostages taken were Peruvian.

A hostage situation appears to be over after a group of 248 tourists were held hostage in Peru, and are now being released. Among those being held hostage were children and 10 Americans, the U.S. Department of State confirmed to ABC News. Officials had cautioned that circumstances on the ground are fluid.

Of those taken hostage, 228 were Peruvian citizens, according to preliminary information gathered by the Department of State.

The hostages were taken by an Indigenous group trying to get attention from Lima and the Loreno state following a September oil spill on their land. Their goal is not to hurt any of the people detained; they want authorities to fix their problems, Wadson Trujillo, one of the leaders of the Cuninico community, told ABC News in an interview.

The spill cam from Norperu, Peru's longest pipeline. A Sept. 5 leak affected five communities of Nacion Chapra and a second leak, on Sept. 16, specifically affected the Cuninico community.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

