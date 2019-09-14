President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Hamza Bin Laden, son of the 9/11 terrorist mastermind and al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden, marking the first time the White House is confirming his death since it was initially reported a few months ago

"The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives al-Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group," said President Trump in a White House statement. "Hamza bin Laden was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups."

CIA via AP

Bin Laden was killed in a United States counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.