Prince Philip celebrates 97th birthday

Jun 10, 2018, 12:32 PM ET
PHOTO: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends the official opening ceremony of the Queensferry Crossing on Sept. 4, 2017 in South Queensferry, Scotland.Andrew Milligan/Getty Images, FILE
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends the official opening ceremony of the Queensferry Crossing on Sept. 4, 2017 in South Queensferry, Scotland.

As Britain formally celebrated Queen Elizabeth's 92nd birthday Saturday in the annual Trooping the Colour military spectacle, one familiar face was noticeably absent from the monarch’s carriage and by her side on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is celebrating his 97th birthday Sunday.

PHOTO: HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wearing his military dress uniform, circa 1990.Terry ONeill/Iconic Images/Getty Images, FILE
HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wearing his military dress uniform, circa 1990.

Fittingly, as husband to the Queen, the world’s oldest head of state and the longest-serving monarch in British history, Philip is the longest-serving consort in British history.

But he did not participate in the festivities in central London Saturday, following his retirement from royal duties in August last year following 65 years of public service.

Prince Philip, 96, gives a wave as he leaves London hospital after hip operation

Prince Philip through the years Photos

Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip to step down from public duties

The couple married on November 20, 1947, before Elizabeth became Queen following the death of her father, King George VI.

PHOTO: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends Sunday Service at St. Peter and St. Paul Church in West Newton on Feb. 4, 2018 in Kings Lynn, England.Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, FILE
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends Sunday Service at St. Peter and St. Paul Church in West Newton on Feb. 4, 2018 in King's Lynn, England.

Philip and Elizabeth celebrated more than 70 years of marriage in their anniversary in 2017.

There have been concerns for his health, and the Duke has been admitted to the hospital for a number of ailments in recent years, including hip and abdominal surgery and bladder infections.

Most recently, he underwent a hip replacement operation in April, which kept him in the hospital for several weeks.

PHOTO: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leaves St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.Gareth Fuller/Getty Images, FILE
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leaves St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Philip was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in 1921 in Corfu, Greece. He joined the Royal Navy as a cadet just before World War II broke out in 1939.

Having met the young Princess Elizabeth at a wedding in 1934, they courted before he asked her father for her hand in marriage.

He renounced his European titles and became a naturalized British subject ahead of their wedding in 1947. He was made Duke of Edinburgh by King George VI.

Comments