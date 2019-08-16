Rep. Rashida Tlaib approved to visit Israel as 'humanitarian,' follow restrictions

One day after blocking two congresswomen from visiting Israel, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has been approved to make a visit to her grandmother in the country -- but only as a "humanitarian visit."

Israel had told Tlaib, as well as fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Thursday they would not be allowed to visit the country due to their outspoken support for the "boycott, sanctions and divestment" movement.

Both women are Muslim and vocal supporters of Palestine. Israeli officials said they would only be able to visit if willing to pledge they would do so as "humanitarians" and not speak out against Israel.

Tlaib sent a letter to government officials late Thursday, which was approved Friday, Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said in a statement.

"Interior Minister Aryeh Deri decided on Friday to approve the entry of US Congresswoman Rashida Talib on a humanitarian visit of her 90-year-old grandmother," the statement reads. "Congresswoman Talib sent a letter to Minister Deri tonight pledging to accept Israel's demands, respecting the restrictions imposed on her during the visit, and promising not to promote boycotts against Israel during her visit. In light of this, and in accordance with his commitment yesterday, Minister Deri decided to allow her entry into Israel and expressed hope that her commitment and visit would indeed be for humanitarian purposes only.”

Omar is still banned from visiting.

Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter Thursday that Israel is "open to any critic and criticism, with one exception: Israel's law prohibits the entry of people who call and operate to boycott Israel."

President Donald Trump voiced his support for Netanyahu and the ban both in an interview prior to traveling to New Hampshire for a Thursday night rally, and on social media. While he made no mention of Tlaib at the rally, he did criticize Omar.

"Well, I'm only involved from the standpoint of they are very anti-Jewish and they're very anti-Israel," Trump said before departing New Jersey for New Hampshire. "I think it's disgraceful, the things they said. ... What they've said about Israel and Jewish people is a horrible thing, and they've become the face of the Democrats Party."

"I can't imagine why Israel would let them in," he added.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.