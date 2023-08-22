Rescue operations underway to rescue children dangling almost 1,000 feet high in broken chairlift

The condition of the eight people inside the chairlift is currently unknown.

LONDON -- An urgent rescue operation is underway to save two adults and six children who were left dangling 900 feet above the ground in a chairlift when a cable broke in a mountainous region in Pakistan, authorities say.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said that they were working with the Pakistan Army and that a helicopter has been dispatched to the site of the rescue operation in Battagram, approximately 120 miles north of the country’s capital city of Islamabad.

The condition of the eight people inside the chairlift is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.