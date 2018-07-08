Rescuers begin process of removing boys from cave in Thailand

Jul 8, 2018, 12:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand in this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy, July 7, 2018.PlayRoyal Thai Navy via AP
WATCH Divers start bringing Thai boys out of cave after 2 weeks

Rescuers in Thailand have begun the process of removing the 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped in a cave for two weeks, according to the Chiang Rai governor.

Authorities said at a press conference Sunday morning in Chiang Rai province that they made the decision to rescue the boys as oxygen drops and the threat of monsoon rains approaches. Due to the length of the journey out of the cave, officials said the first boy was expected to come out at 9 p.m. local time, which is 10 a.m. Sunday Eastern time. The officials said the operation will likely last for days.

At 10 a.m. local time, 13 foreign divers and five Thai SEALs entered the cave to begin the operation. Two divers will escort each of the kids out of the cave.

It will take five hours for rescuers to reach the boys from the entrance of the cave, and six hours to bring back the boys, including an hour break time.

"They insist they are ready to come out," provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said Sunday of the rescue team. "Family has already been notified."

PHOTO: Thai rescue teams arrange a water pumping system at the entrance to a flooded cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand in this undated photo.Royal Thai Navy via AP
Thai rescue teams arrange a water pumping system at the entrance to a flooded cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand in this undated photo.

The most challenging part of the journey for the boys will be the first leg of the trip.

Once they make it to the third chamber, they will have one hour of rest. Then the rest of the journey will be on foot walking through muddy areas or floating in some areas.

Water levels were down 30 percent, an official said at the press conference.

The officials also said they had ruled out the potential for drilling into the cave from above.

Stretchers are lined up at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in anticipation of the boys removal. It is unclear how soon that will happen, however. ABC News
Stretchers are lined up at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in anticipation of the boys' removal. It is unclear how soon that will happen, however.

The boys are well aware of the mission involved, and the parents also understand what's at stake, according to Narongsak.

Seasonal monsoon rains forecast to hit the region this weekend and throughout next week have yet to occur, and efforts on the ground to remove floodwater and divert water flows have been "very successful," Osatanakorn said Saturday. Rescuers can now walk, rather than swim or dive, from the cave's main entrance to an inner chamber serving as a command center.

"We are very happy with the water situation here," he said. "The perfect situation would be to have zero water, which is impossible. The water level would be zero during December or January, so this situation is absolutely impossible. The next best situation would be if the water level is as low as possible to move the kids."

PHOTO: A Thai policeman guards an area under rainfall near the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, July 7, 2018, as rescue operation continues for the 12 boys and their football team coach.Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images
A Thai policeman guards an area under rainfall near the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, July 7, 2018, as rescue operation continues for the 12 boys and their football team coach.

Despite the progress with diverting water, Narongsak said on Saturday that rescuers are struggling to maintain safe oxygen levels inside the cave.

The inner chamber where rescuers have set up a "forward operating base" now has low oxygen levels due to the amount of people inside. They have tried pumping "pure air" through a tube into the chamber, but have also had to pull back nonessential personnel in an effort to preserve oxygen, according to Narongsak.

