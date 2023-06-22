Wall Street Journal reporter arrives in Russian court for appeal hearing

LONDON -- A Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges appeared in court on Thursday for an appeal hearing.

Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent with the paper's Moscow bureau, was arrested in March and stands accused of "acting on the instructions of the American side" and collecting state secrets about the military.

The reporter arrived in a Moscow courtroom on Thursday wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. He was placed in a glass enclosure within the courtroom, which is common for defendants in Russia's legal system.

A judge in April denied an appeal, extending Gershkovich's detention. In a hearing in Moscow's Lefortovo Court in May, a judge further extended his pre-trial detention until August 30.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2023. Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

The case against Gershkovich amounts to a "sham," Vedant Patel, a State Department spokesperson, said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We've been very clear that Evan is wrongfully detained -- being wrongfully detained and targeted for simply doing his job as a journalist," Patel said.

Lynne Tracy, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, attended the reporter's appeal hearing in April. Speaking outside the court following the denial, Tracy said the charges were "baseless" and called again for Russian authorities to release Gershkovich.

Gershkovich's parents, Mikhail Gershkovich and Ella Milman, traveled to Moscow for their son's May hearing, the Journal reported.

"Any parent who loves their kid would travel to the end of the world to be with them for five minutes," Milman told the Journal after the hearing.

Fans display a banner in support of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich during a game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Citi Field in New York on June 13, 2023. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

President Joe Biden, who spoke with Gershkovich's family in April, said the detention was "totally illegal."

State department officials said the U.S. determined the journalist had been "wrongfully detained." The House of Representatives earlier this month unanimously passed a resolution calling for the immediate release of Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, another American being held in Russia.

Emma Tucker, Editor in Chief of The Wall Street Journal, and Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal, issued a statement on June 13 applauding the support from lawmakers.

"His wrongful detention is a blow to press freedom, and it should matter to anyone who values free society," their statement said. "We will not rest until he is free."

ABC News' Shannon Crawford and Joe Simonetti contributed to this story.