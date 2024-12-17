Russian general killed in Moscow blast, Russian media reports

The explosive device may have been set off by remote control, according to TASS.

LONDON -- A senior Russian general was killed in a bomb blast in a residential neighborhood in Moscow, Russian media reported early Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was killed by an explosive device that appears to have been hidden in a parked scooter and set off by remote control, Russian state-affiliated media TASS reported. The explosion also killed an aide accompanying him.

Kirillov was the head of Russia's radiation, chemical and biological protection troops, TASS noted.

On Monday, the Security Service of Ukraine charged Kirillov in absentia with war crimes for alleged orders approving chemical weapon use against Ukrainian troops.

A view of the blast scene, which killed the commander of Russian armed forces' chemical, biological and radiation defence troops, Igor Kirillov, and his deputy, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, outside a residential building on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow on Dec. 17, 2024. Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

Kirillov, the SBU said on Telegram, "is responsible for the mass use of banned chemical weapons" on the Ukrainian front lines.

"By order of Kirillov, more than 4,800 cases of the enemy's use of chemical munitions have been recorded since the beginning of the full-scale war," the SBU said.

Among the delivery methods, the SBU said, were grenades equipped with toxic substances like CS and CN irritants.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.