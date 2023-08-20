Russian spacecraft crashes into the moon

The Luna-25 spacecraft was part of Moscow's first moon mission since 1976.

An uncrewed Russian spacecraft spun out of control during orbit and crashed into the moon, according to the country's space agency.

The Luna-25 craft lost contact with officials in Russia following an "abnormal situation" and crashed on Saturday, Roscosmos said in a statement to Interfax, a Russian news agency.

In this handout picture taken and released by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos on August 11, 2023, a Soyuz 2.1b rocket with the Luna-25 lander blasts off from the launch pad at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia. Roscosmos/AFP via Getty Images.

Moscow's lunar lander had been launched on a rocket earlier this month from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, according to the agency, which published photos of the launch. It had been expected to enter lunar orbit last week, marking the first time since 1976 that a Russian-made spacecraft would approach the moon.

The craft on Saturday afternoon entered an elliptical orbit in anticipation of landing on the moon's surface, which had been part of the flight plan, Roscosmos said.

This handout photograph taken and released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos on July 13, 2023, shows the Luna-25 rover installed by technicians at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia. Roscosmos/AFP via Getty Images

Agency staff in Russia lost contact during or after that planned maneuver at about 2:57 p.m. Moscow time, they told Interfax, saying the details were part of a preliminary analysis.

Shortly after their last contact the "spacecraft entered an unplanned orbit and ceased to exist after colliding with the surface of the Moon," Roscosmos said in a statement.

A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 shows the Zeeman crater located on the far side of the moon, August 17, 2023. Roscosmos via Reuters

"Measures to find the spacecraft and make contact with it taken on August 19 and 20 yielded no results," the agency said.

A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 during its flight to the moon shows the mission emblem and the bucket of the lunar manipulator complex, August 15, 2023. Roscosmos via Reuters

The lunar lander had been expected to attempt a landing near the moon's south pole early this week, Russian media reported.

ABC News' Tanya Stukalova contributed to this story.