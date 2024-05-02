The development comes as the U.S. worries of rising Russian influence in Africa.

Russian troops operating out of same base in Niger that hosts some US troops, 2 officials say

Russian military personnel are operating out of an air base in Niger that is still hosting a small number of American troops, two U.S. officials tell ABC News.

The officials said the presence of Russians at Niger's "Airport 101" near the capital of Niamey did not present an immediate security concern to U.S. troops.

The Russian troops were operating out of a hangar at a location far away from U.S. forces and not on any property owned or being used by the United States, the officials said Thursday.

In this April 16, 2018 file photo a U.S. and Niger flag are raised side by side at the base camp for air forces and other personnel supporting the construction of Niger Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger. Carley Petesch/AP, FILE

Still, the development -- first reported by Reuters -- speaks to U.S. concerns that Russia is aggressively trying to gain a foothold in West Africa, specifically Niger, where U.S. troops have been asked to leave after building a remote $150 million counterterrorism drone base in Agadez.

Following a coup in July 2023, the ruling junta in Niger demanded the exodus of U.S. troops. After talks between the two countries broke down this spring, the Pentagon said it would comply by withdrawing forces but didn't say how soon.

A U.S. official declined to say how many American troops remained at Airport 101 within proximity of the Russian forces there, but said the footprint was minimal.

The Biden administration had already begun consolidating troops in the region last fall as a precautionary measure, relocating troops at Airport 101 to the U.S. drone base in Agadez some 571 miles away.