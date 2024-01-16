10-year-old boy reportedly attacked by shark at Bahamas resort: Police

The incident occurred Monday at a resort on Paradise Island, police said.

A 10-year-old boy from the United States was reportedly attacked by a shark at a resort in the Bahamas, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. local time Monday on Paradise Island, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a news release.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the boy was bitten on the right leg by a shark while participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort on Paradise Island," the release said.

The boy -- who was visiting from Maryland -- was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition, police said Monday night.

"Investigations are ongoing into the incident," police said.

Aerial view of the sandy coastline on Paradise Island, Bahamas. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Authorities did not release the name of the resort.

In December, a 44-year-old woman from Massachusetts was killed by a shark while paddleboarding in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Five people were killed worldwide in unprovoked shark attacks in 2022 -- one in the U.S., two in Egypt and two in South Africa -- according to the most recent data available from the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File.