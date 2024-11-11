Starmer, Macron discuss NATO amid ceremony in Paris for Armistice Day

The pair also discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Downing Street said.

LONDON -- U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer traveled to Paris to attend French Armistice Day celebrations alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, making him the first British leader to do so since Winston Churchill in 1944.

Prior to the ceremony, the two leaders had a bilateral meeting, during which they reflected on the close bond between France and the U.K. and discussed key foreign policy issues, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to Downing Street.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer stand at attention before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Place de l'Etoile, in Paris, on Nov. 11, 2024. Ludovic Marin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The meeting comes less than a week after Donald Trump was again elected in the United States. Trump has boasted about having a "very good relationship" with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and has described NATO as "obsolete," contrary to the U.K. and France's stated aims of strengthening NATO and supporting Ukraine.

The joint Armistice Day ceremony symbolizes "the close and enduring friendship between the UK and France," according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

In Paris, the two leaders hosted French and British veterans and representatives from veterans' organizations at the Ambassador's Residence to thank them for their service.

Starmer and Macron visited the Arc de Triomphe, where they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark the 106th anniversary of Armistice Day.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend commemorations during Armistice Day marking the end of World War I, in Paris, France Nov. 11, 2024. Manon Cruz/Reuters

"I am honored to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today," said Starmer, who was personally invited by Macron to attend the ceremony.

Armistice Day celebrates the agreement which ended World War I, on Nov. 11, 1918.

Starmer also pledged £10 million to honor the 80th anniversary of the Allied Victory in Europe and the end of World War II in Japan next year.

The prime minister's office said the preparations for the commemoration events have already begun.