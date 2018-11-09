Suspect shot after fatal stabbing in Australia: Police

A man accused of stabbing three people, one fatally, was listed in critical condition after police shot him at the scene in Melbourne, Australia.

As officers "got out of the car, they were confronted by a male brandishing a knife and threatening them," Victoria Police Superintendent David Clayton told reporters at a press conference.

No officers were harmed, Clayton added.

The two individuals who survived the stabbing were taken to the hospital, Clayton said. No details were provided yet on their conditions.

We’re live with Superintendent David Clayton following an incident on Bourke St in the CBD this afternoon. https://t.co/OkzIPBVb3m — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) November 9, 2018

The incident appears to have begun as authorities were responding to a vehicle fire.

"Police are not looking for any other offenders at this stage," Clayton said. "The investigation is ongoing. We're keeping an open mind. There is no known link to terrorism at this stage. It's very early in the stages of the investigation."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. ABC News' Alexandra Faul contributed reporting.