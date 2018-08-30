Since Sunday, the eastern German town of Chemnitz, Saxony has been the site of violent far-right protests, sparked by rumors, false information and anti-foreigner sentiment. Tensions remain high as new far-right protests are scheduled for Thursday night, with counter-demonstrations in other cities, such as Berlin, protesting far-right violence.

The events in Chemnitz began on Sunday when a 35-year-old German-Cuban man, Daniel H., suffered an injury then died after the escalation of a “verbal dispute” with people of “various nationalities,” according to a Chemnitz police statement. Yet, only hours after the incident, and Twitter were awash with posts claiming the man had died after defending a woman from attackers with migrant backgrounds — a rumor authorities have denied.

Within several hours, around 800 far-right demonstrators had spontaneously taken to the streets in protest of the man’s death, in what has been described as a scene reminiscent of Nazi-era pogroms. Protestors hurled bottles at the police and chased those who appeared to be foreigners, with some shouting “you are not welcome here,” reported German media.

As citizens in Germany continue to adjust to the estimated one million migrants who entered the country in 2015, anti-migrant sentiment runs especially high in the region of Saxony, where one-quarter of the population voted for the anti-immigrant party Alternative for Germany.

Violence against refugees is a problem in Germany. In 2017, refugees were targeted in 1,713 criminal acts, according to the advocacy group Pro Asyl and the Berlin-based Amadeu Antonio Foundation.

On Monday, the protests continued as 6,000 far-right supporters gathered in Chemnitz, including groups from outside of the city. Within a cluster of far-right sympathizers, one gave the Nazi salute while holding a sign that said, “We are colorful until the blood flows." It also featured images of women with battered faces — supposedly the aftermath of attacks from people of immigrant backgrounds. It was later determined that the images were in fact of women in other countries, the Associated Press reported.

Clashes ensued on Monday between far-right protestors and counter-demonstrators.





Filip Singer/REX via Shutterstock

“Motivated by false information”

On Monday, two suspects in the murder of Daniel H. were taken into custody — a 23-year-old Syrian and a 22-year-old Iraqi citizen.

The events that followed the murder have shaken many in Germany, a country that is struggling to maintain its present-day image of multiculturalism. “The mobilization was based on anti-foreigner comment, false information and conspiracy theories,” governor of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, told reporters.

On Monday, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson Stefan Seiberg told reporters in Berlin that the government strongly condemned the attacks. “What was seen yesterday in parts of Chemnitz and what was recorded on video has no place in our country,” he said.

“People ganging up, chasing people who look different from them or who come from elsewhere ... is something we won’t tolerate,” he continued. “This has no place in our cities, and I can say for the German government that we condemn this in the sharpest possible manner.”







Jens Meyer/AP

Demonstrations against right-wing violence take place across Germany

Several far-right groups in Chemnitz registered protests for Thursday evening and the city’s police force will be supported by troops from nearby states, according to a statement from Saxony police.

Meanwhile, other cities around Germany have hosted anti-right wing violence demonstrations to allow locals to speak out against the events in Chemnitz.

“We are facing right-wing violence not only in Chemnitz, and it shouldn’t be seen as a problem that only exists in the east of Germany – it exists everywhere, including here in Berlin,” said René Arnsburg of SAV (socialist alternative). Arnsburg organized a Berlin protest for Thursday evening along with several other groups. He expects attendance to be in the thousands and was surprised to see roughly 10,000 demonstrators express interest on Facebook in the few days since the rallies first started in Chemnitz.

“I think it really shows the urgency to organize something locally – that people can go there and express their anger," Arnsburg said. "Many people are shocked”