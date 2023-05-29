Uganda's president signs anti-LGBTQ bill into law

LONDON -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed one of the world's harshest anti-LGBTQ bills into law on Monday.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023, which was introduced in Uganda's Parliament in March, calls for the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," which is defined as cases of same-sex relations involving people who are HIV positive as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people. Meanwhile, anyone who engages in gay sex could face life imprisonment if convicted, while anyone caught trying to have same-sex relations could face up to 10 years in prison.

Ugandan Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among was the first to announce on Twitter that the president had signed the bill into law.

"I thank His Excellency, the president, for his steadfast action in the interest of Uganda," Among tweeted. "With a lot of humility, I thank my colleagues the Members of Parliament for withstanding all the pressure from bullies and doomsday conspiracy theorists in the interest of our country."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.