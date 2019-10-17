UK and EU agree to 'great' Brexit deal, Prime Minister Johnson says

The United Kingdom and European Union have agreed on a new Brexit deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday morning.

Interested in Brexit? Add Brexit as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Brexit news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control," he posted on , "now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, described the deal as a "fair and balanced agreement" that is "testament to our commitment to find solutions."

However, the deal still needs the approval of the UK Parliament to pass into law. A vote will likely be held in the House of Commons this Saturday.