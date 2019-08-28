The U.K. government is set to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament in order to stop opposition lawmakers from blocking Brexit, according to reports in the British media.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly dodged questions as to whether he will ask the Queen to suspend Parliament in recent weeks. Now it seems he will ask the Queen to suspend Parliament as early as today, according to the BBC.

By suspending Parliament, opposition lawmakers will have less time to come up with a plan to thwart a no-deal Brexit on the scheduled October 31 deadline for the U.K. to leave the EU. The BBC report that the government will ask the Queen to suspend Parliament from the middle of September.

The suspending of Parliament is known as "proroguing" Parliament. When Parliament is prorogued, any motions or questions lawmakers have put forward lapse until Parliament formally opens again.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.