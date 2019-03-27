British Prime Minister Theresa May told UK lawmakers Wednesday that she was “prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended” in order to deliver Brexit.

May told some members of the British Parliament that she was ready to step down if her plan for the country to leave the European Union passes.

(UK Parliament/EPA/Shutterstock) A grab from a handout video shows the four tellers announcing the result of the business motion to the Speaker of the House in the British House of Commons at Westminster, London, March 27, 2019. The British Houses of Parliament are due to hold a number of indicative votes on the direction of Brexit later in the day.

"I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party," May told members of the 1922 Committee, which consists of Conservative members of Parliament, according to her office.

May said she recognized some people were worried that, if her plan for Brexit passed, she would take it as a mandate to continue on to phase two of enacting Brexit. But she said that she would not.

"I know there is a desire for a new approach and new leadership in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations and I won’t stand in the way of that," she said.

"I ask everyone in this room to back the deal so we can complete our historic duty – to deliver on the decision of the British people and leave the European Union with a smooth and orderly exit," she added.