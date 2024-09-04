Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba submits resignation in major government shake-up, lawmaker says

The diplomat has been in his post since 2020.

LONDON -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is the latest government minister to tender a resignation amid what could become a major shake-up of top officials under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a lawmaker.

Ruslan Stefanchuk -- the chairman of the Ukrainian Rada parliament -- said in a statement posted to Facebook that Kuleba had submitted his resignation to the body, uploading a photograph of a letter that appeared to be signed by the foreign minister, who has been in his post since 2020.

Stefanchuk said Kuleba's resignation would be "considered at one of the upcoming plenary meetings," though did not offer a specific date.

Kuleba is the latest in a slew of top ministers to offer their resignations in what appears to be a significant government shake-up.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Parliament Press Office, the Ukrainian Parliament is seen during a session in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Andrii Nesterenko/AP

Among them -- according to Stefanchuk's updates -- are Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna and Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

David Arakhamia, the leader of Zelenskyy's Servant of the People Party group in the Rada, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday that "a major reboot of the government can already be expected this week," affecting as many as half of all government staff.

"Tomorrow is the day of layoffs, and the day after tomorrow is the day of appointments," he added.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Virginia Mayo/AP

Oleksandr Merezhko -- another member of parliament representing Zelenskyy's party, and the chair of the Rada's foreign affairs committee -- told ABC News that the reshuffle is intended to "fill several vacancies in the government."

The move is also "partly because the government needs to get prepared for the challenges lying ahead," he added, "especially during winter." Replacements will be appointed this week, Merezhko said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.