US soldier arrested in Russia, US official says

A U.S. soldier was detained in Russia on Thursday, according to a U.S. official.

The soldier, a staff sergeant, had been stationed in Korea and traveled to Russia on his own, the official told ABC News on Monday. He is being held on charges of stealing, an accusation the U.S. is looking into, according to the official.

NBC News first reported the arrest.

The U.S. official said the soldier's family has been notified.

ABC News has reached out to the U.S. Army for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.