6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Panama, but no reports of damage or injuries

PANAMA CITY -- A strong earthquake off Panama’s Pacific coast shook the central part of the country Friday, but went largely unnoticed in the capital.

The earthquake was centered about 76 miles (123 kilometers) south-southeast of Burica in the Pacific Ocean and had a 6.2 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

The National Civil Defense Service said it was felt in several provinces of central Panama, but that there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.