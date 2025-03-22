AP PHOTOS: Aerial views of a controversial copper mine

Machinery is parked at the Cobre Panama copper mine during a press tour of the mine, owned by Canada's First Quantum Minerals, which was closed after the country's Supreme Court ruled that the mining concession was unconstitutional, in Donoso, Panama, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Donoso -- Between emerald sea and jungled hills, the Cobre Panama copper mine has fueled mass protests across the Central American country.

Buried in the rolling hills and dense jungles of Panama’s eastern Caribbean Donoso region, the mine is marked by heavy machinery and rubble slicing into the earth, clashing with the vivid blues and green of the vast nature enveloping it.

More than a year ago, it became the heart of protests rippling across Panama.

The country-wide protests blocked off roads and fueled shortages in much of the country, prompting Panama’s Supreme Court to halt operations.

Now, the new administration is signaling that the mine may roar back to life.