Key Erdogan rival's diploma is revoked in a move that blocks him from Turkey's election

A university has invalidated Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's diploma in a move widely perceived as politically motivated to block him from from running in the next presidential race

FILE - Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu addresses his supporters in front of the Istanbul courthouse, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, file)

ANKARA, Turkey -- A university invalidated the diploma of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Tuesday, in a move widely perceived as politically motivated to block the popular opposition figure and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's key rival from running in the next presidential race.

Istanbul University nullified Imamoglu’s diploma, citing alleged irregularities in his 1990 transfer from a private university in northern Cyprus to its Faculty of Business Administration. The decision disqualifies Imamoglu him from running for president — a position that requires candidates to hold a university degree. Imamoglu is expected to appeal.

The decision comes just days before the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is scheduled to hold a primary election, where Imamoglu was expected to be chosen as its presidential candidate. The next presidential vote is scheduled for 2028, but early elections are likely.

Imamoglu, 53, called the university's decision “illegal.”

“The days when those who made this decision will be held accountable before history and justice are near. The march of our people, who are thirsty for justice, law, and democracy, cannot be stopped,” he wrote on X.

He has faced a series of legal challenges. In 2022, he was convicted of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council in a case that could result in a political ban. He is appealing his conviction.

He faces multiple other lawsuits, including allegations of trying to influence a judicial expert investigating opposition-led municipalities. That case could result in a prison sentence and a political ban.

Imamoglu was elected mayor of Turkey’s largest city in March 2019. His win was a historic blow to Erdogan and the president’s Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter-century. The party pushed to void the municipal election results in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities.

The challenge resulted in a repeat of the election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won.

The mayor retained his seat following local elections last year, during which the CHP made significant gains against the governing party.