Kosovo's Turkish minority minister charged with assault, complicating Cabinet formation

A Cabinet minister from Kosovo’s Turkish minority has been charged with physical assault, in what could become another setback to the ruling party’s efforts to form a governing coalition following last month’s election

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- A Cabinet minister from Kosovo’s Turkish minority was charged Tuesday with physical assault, in what could become another setback to the ruling party’s efforts to form a governing coalition following last month’s election.

The Prizren prosecutor’s office, located 86 kilometers (53 miles) west of the capital, Pristina, has accused Fikrim Damka, minister of regional development, of attacking two individuals from a rival Turkish minority party on election day.

The alleged assault stemmed from “the publication of some information and news on social media platforms” critical of Damka and his party, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Damka, leader of the Turkish Democratic Party, was detained and placed under house arrest. He denies any wrongdoing. If convicted, he could face up to one year in prison.

Kosovo held a parliament election Feb. 9 which saw Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s Self-Determination Movement Party, or Vetevendosje!, win 48 seats in the 120-seat parliament, falling short of a majority.

While campaigning, he vowed not to ally himself with the other two major parties, making the support of non-Serb minority parties — which hold 10 seats — crucial.

With two seats in the new parliament Damka’s party could be an important ally.

The Central Election Commission, Kosovo's electoral body, has yet to announce the final results, due to ongoing appeals from political parties. Once the results are finalized, the country's president will ask Kurti to form a new Cabinet, as mandated by the constitution.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after the 1998-1999 war between Serbia and ethnic Albanian separatists that pushed Serbian forces out following a 78-day NATO air campaign. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s independence.