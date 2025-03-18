Pakistani leader calls for unity to combat militants after a surge in attacks

Pakistan’s prime minister has called on country’s political leadership to unite in its resolve to combat militants following a surge in deadly violence

Pakistani soldiers arrive at the railway station to assist victims and survivors rescued by security forces from a train attacked by insurgents in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's prime minister called Tuesday on the country's political leadership to unite in its resolve to combat militants with “the full force of the state” following a surge in deadly violence.

Separatists in Balochistan last week hijacked a train and killed 26 hostages before security forces shot dead all 33 attackers in one of the worst bloodshed in recent months that drew nationwide condemnation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he convened a meeting of parliament's National Security Committee that was also attended by army Chief Gen. Asim Munir. He said he regretted that the opposition party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan boycotted the meeting, which unanimously condemned the recent attacks and paid tribute to security forces.

“The forum emphasized the need for a strategic and united political resolve to face this threat with the full strength of the state and called for national consensus in the fight against terrorism,” according to a government statement.

While Sharif in his remarks did not directly attribute the recent violence to any specific group, both the Pakistani Taliban and the Baloch Liberation Army have claimed responsibility for many recent attacks. BLA mainly operates in oil- and mineral-rich Balochistan and said it was behind the train hijacking and killing of hostages.

According to a military statement, Gen. Munir at the meeting underscored the urgent need for better governance.

“Those who believe they can weaken Pakistan through these terrorists should know that today, we send them a clear message: We are united and will not only defeat them but will also dismantle their facilitators,” Munir said, according to the statement.