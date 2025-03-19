Slovak president completes a reshuffle to keep government's parliamentary majority

Slovakia’s President Peter Pellegrini has sworn in a new minister of investments and regional development to complete a reshuffle that keeps a parliamentary majority for the government

FILE - Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, on Feb. 21, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Slovakia’s President Peter Pellegrini swore in a new minister of investments and regional development on Wednesday, completing a reshuffle that keeps a parliamentary majority for the government.

The appointment of Samuel Migaľ was a result of a deal agreed on by three parties in the governing coalition to increase the power of the Smer (Direction) party of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Under the agreement, the coalition’s two junior partners — the Hlas (Voice) party and the ultranationalist and pro-Russian Slovak National Party — gave up control of one ministry each to Smer.

With the addition of the ministries overseeing investments, regional development and information, and tourism and sports, Smer now controls nine ministries, Hlas six and the Slovak National Party two.

The deal was struck to solve a recent crisis in the coalition that risked its parliamentary majority.

The coalition had 79 seats in the 150-seat parliament known as the National Council before four Hlas lawmakers, including Migaľ and three others, from the Slovak National Party parted with their parliamentary factions. The lawmakers did not join the opposition but have demanded posts in the government, parliament and state institutions in exchange for their loyalty.

That has made it difficult for the government to advance its agenda.

Another rebel from Hlas, Radomír Šalitroš, will become a state secretary at the ministry led by Migaľ.

Pellegrini had already sworn in Rudolf Huliak, one of the rebels representing the Slovak National Party, as the minister of tourism and sports.

Richard Raši, the predecessor of Migaľ at the ministry, has resigned and is expected to be elected the parliamentary speaker. That post is vacant since the previous speaker, Pellegrini, won the presidential election last year.

Fico has been a divisive figure at home and abroad. His government has faced vocal protests against its pro-Russian stance and other policies.