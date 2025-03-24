Officials say a vehicle struck and injured four children riding bicycles on a street in central Japan

Vehicle hits 4 children in Japan and the driver is arrested

By The Associated Press

TOKYO -- A vehicle struck and injured four children riding bicycles on a street in central Japan on Monday and two were seriously injured, officials said. The driver in his 70s was arrested, local media reported.

The crash occurred in Hamamatsu. Officials said the other two children had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police arrested the driver for alleged negligence, NHK public television reported.

No other details were immediately available.

Accidents caused by older drivers have been a concern in Japan. The government in recent years has stepped up a safety awareness campaign.