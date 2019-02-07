A 5-year-old girl was pulled from a massive pile of rubble on Thursday in Istanbul, some 18 hours after a 14-unit apartment building collapsed and killed at least three others.

The eight-floor building in which the girl lived collapsed around 4 p.m. local time in the Turkish capital's Kartal district.

Emrah Gurel/AP

Three people were been found dead after the structure fell, and three more were seriously injured, officials confirmed.

Ozan Kose/Getty Images

The total number of survivors so far is 13, authorities confirmed to The Associated Press. The building had 43 residents.

Video footage shows Havva Tekgoz, 5, being uncovered from rubble by rescuers before she's taken away on a stretch. A 9-year-old boy also was rescued overnight.

Huseyin Aldemir/Reuters

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.