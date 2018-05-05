Cinco de Mayo, the day bars and college campuses across America get packed with revelers eager to feast on guacamole and down tequila.

Partyers in the U.S. brought in $658 million in booze revenue in 2013 alone. But few among them may know the true story behind the popular holiday, some might even believe it's Mexico's Independence day, an embarrassingly common misconception.

To clear the air, George Stephanopoulos brings you a brief history of Cinco de Mayo and the 1862 Battle of Puebla.

Watch the video above.