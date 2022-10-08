3 people shot outside Ohio football game: Police

The conditions of the victims are not life threatening, police said.

Three people were shot outside a high school football game Friday in Toledo, Ohio, and their conditions are not life threatening, according to the Toledo Police Department.

The game was being played at Whitmer High School against Central Catholic at the time of the shooting. The Toledo Police Department do not have any suspects at this time.

Washington Local Schools Superintendent Kadee Anstadt released a statement following the incident, ABC affiliate WTVG reported.

"We are deeply saddened that a fun rivalry tonight was disrupted by an act of violence in the streets surrounding our event. What we know at this time is limited, and we will not speculate until further details are known. An event like this is every school district's worst nightmare, and we ask that you keep both Central and Whitmer in your thoughts as we attempt to figure out this atrocious act," Anstadt said.

