Iconic photographer Robert Frank, known for 'The Americans,' dead at 94

Sep 10, 2019, 7:39 PM ET
PHOTO: American photographer Robert Frank holding a pre-war Leica camera, 1954. PlayFred Stein Archive/Getty Images
Documentary photographer Robert Frank, known for his black-and-white observations of American life, has died at 94.

Frank, born in Zurich in 1924, emigrated to New York in 1947 where he briefly worked as a fashion photographer for “Harper’s Bazaar” before leaving to travel in South America.

PHOTO: Parade, Hoboken, New Jersey, 1955. Robert Frank from The Americans, courtesy Pace/MacGill
Parade, Hoboken, New Jersey, 1955.

Returning to New York in 1949, he spent the next few years traveling back and forth to cities in Europe working on photo projects.

PHOTO: Trolley, New Orleans, 1955. Robert Frank from The Americans, courtesy Pace/MacGill
Trolley, New Orleans, 1955.

After receiving his first Guggenheim Fellowship in 1955, he traveled around the United States for two years, taking over 28,000 photos of the people and places he encountered along the way.

PHOTO: View from hotel window, Butte, Montana, 1956. Robert Frank from The Americans, courtesy Pace MacGill
View from hotel window, Butte, Montana, 1956.

Eighty-three photos from his trip were published first in France and then in the U.S. in the 1959 monograph, "The Americans."

PHOTO: Charleston, South Carolina, 1955. Robert Frank from The Americans, courtesy Pace MacGill
Charleston, South Carolina, 1955.

While the initial reception wasn’t entirely positive, it would eventually be appreciated for Frank’s ability to illustrate America’s troubles and beauty in a way that hadn’t quite been done before.

         
              
                     
The book went on to inspire generations of documentary photographers and Frank continued to take photos and make films for decades.

PHOTO: Wales, Ben James, 1953. Robert Frank from The Americans, courtesy Pace MacGill
Wales, Ben James, 1953.

Among his many honors, he received a Cornell Capa Infinity Award, while his work has been seen in galleries and museums around the world.

PHOTO: American photographer Robert Frank holding a pre-war Leica camera, 1954. Fred Stein Archive/Getty Images
American photographer Robert Frank holding a pre-war Leica camera, 1954.