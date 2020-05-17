'This Week' Transcript 5-17-20: Peter Navarro, Sen. Bernie Sanders

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, May 10, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: And we begin with a response this morning from one of the president's top advisers, President Trump's top advisers during this crisis, Peter Navarro.

Mr. Navarro, thank you for joining us this morning.

President Obama continued this in his second commencement address last night, suggesting that things are screwed up because people in charge are taking the easy way out.

Your response?

PETER NAVARRO, DIRECTOR, WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY: Well, I'm glad Mr. Obama has a new job as Joe Biden's press secretary.

I note for the record that, in his speech that I read, there was no mention of manufacturing, no mention of China. As far as I'm concerned, his administration was a kumbaya incompetence, in which we saw millions of manufacturing jobs go off to China.

His new normal was a flat line in terms of wage growth. And I'm happy to report that this president, Donald J. Trump, in three-and-a-half years, built the most beautiful economy in modern history. And the Chinese did take that down in about 30 days.

But we are in the process right now of rebuilding that. And this president, Donald J. Trump, is the one who has the skills to do so, because you know what, George? What we're going to do is, we're going to go back to the future here, buy American, deregulate and innovate.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You...

NAVARRO: What do I mean by that? Bring the jobs home. Make it here.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say the Chinese took down the American economy. So, you're saying they deliberately unleashed the COVID virus on the United States? Do you have any evidence for that?

NAVARRO: I did not say they deliberately did it, but their China virus -- let's go over the facts here. Correct me if I'm wrong.

The virus was spawned in Wuhan province. Patient zero was in November. The Chinese, behind the shield of the World Health Organization, for two months hid the virus from the world, and then sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese on aircraft to Milan, New York, and around the world to seed that.

They could have kept it in Wuhan. Instead, it became a pandemic. So, that's why I say the Chinese did that to Americans and they are responsible.

Now, George, one other thing that I think is unconscionable about the Chinese behavior, as we speak, they signed a trade deal on January 15, and they promised not to steal our intellectual property, big part of that deal.

Guess what? The FBI has now issued warnings that the Chinese government is hacking the intellectual property, so that they can steal vaccines for the world. And what would they do with it?

It wouldn't be a benign experience. They would use that vaccine to profiteer and hold the world hostage.

So, yes, I do blame the Chinese. And it will be really interesting, George, as to how this election unfolds, because you have got Joe Biden, who has been a long friend of China, vs. President Trump...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, let...

NAVARRO: ... who is the only president who has ever stood up to China.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's pick up on that, because on Thursday Vice President Biden spoke out on this and took on President Trump directly. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The truth is President Trump was praising the Chinese government, downplaying the threat to the American people. As I said, as I was warning -- I was warning the need to get the people into China to see what was actually going on. And the Chinese government's word, you know, we squandered critical time. And so I just don't -- and now he's trying to play this China card.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: The vice president had an op-ed in USA Today in January, he warned in February, all through the month of February the president, President Trump, was praising President Xi of China. He was saying he trusted President Xi of China. He was saying President Xi of China was being transparent, that's why Vice President Biden says that the president was downplaying the threat from China.

NAVARRO: Yeah, well Joe Biden's has got 40 years of sucking up to the Chinese, including the eight years as vice president. And we know about the billion dollars that his son took from the Chinese.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's just not factual, sir. That is not a fact. He did not take a billion dollars from the Chinese.

NAVARRO: Went into that hedge fund.

Be that as it may, I do think this election is going to be a referendum in many ways on China.

And here is what we know, George, the Pew Research Group did a poll, which showed that over 90 percent of the American public think that China is a threat in some way, and over 70 percent have an unfavorable opinion.

In my judgment, the behavior of the China's Communist Party over the last three months, particularly in terms of unleashing this pandemic, I think they're shooting for 100 percent negative views.

So we'll have Joe Biden, long friend of China, President Donald J. Trump the only president in modern history to stand up to China. Going into November, and what this is going to be about, it's not going to be about the pandemic, it's going to be about jobs.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, you keep talking about...

NAVARRO: What we have to do now is rebuild the economy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Listen, we're going to talk about the economy, you keep talking about China, though, but all during the month of February, as I said the president was continuing to praise China, was continuing to praise President Xi of China, he was trying to work out that trade deal with China, wanted to preserve that, wanted to preserve the gains in the stock market. It was President Trump who was praising China all through the month of February. And, you know, there's a lot of evidence that those lost weeks made a difference.

NAVARRO: So, first of all, I think it's great that we have a president that can get along with all world leaders, so that's number one. But number two, there's no lost weeks. This starting gun for the China pandemic started on January 30th when President Trump had the courage to pull down the flights from China, that was an enormously courageous decision. He took a lot of heat from that.

And from that day, and I was personally involved in a lot of this, we were moving on three vectors on attack in February -- vaccine development, development of therapeutics like Remdesivir, and building up the capacity for things like N95 masks. And the work we did throughout February has borne beautiful fruit here in the spring, because what we saw on Friday in the Rose Garden was the announcement of a 14-company race to a vaccine, with the goal of December, what we have seen therapeutics like Remdesivir already going into hospitals right now to save American lives and we had company like Honeywell building two factories in five weeks, George, instead of nine months, five weeks, that's Trump time, to produce 20 million N95 masks a month.

So don't tell me we lost February, because I was there. I'm right here. And this president was directing us to move as quickly as possible, even as publicly we were trying to figure out in the fog of war just how serious this pandemic.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, you mentioned what was going on in the month of February. And it is true, according to all accounts, you were working quite hard during the month of February including the accounts of that whistle-blower Richard Bright talks about several meetings with you during the month of February on all the issues you just mention. He said you and he were allies on this trying to break through road blocks coming from HHS and other parts of the government.

Yet now you call him a deserter in the war against the virus, why?

NAVARRO: Let's be clear about this. I am -- I report directly to the president. I'm one of the top five policy advisers to the president, so everything I was doing with the help of Rick Bright and others during February, was the White House, was the Trump White House. It was all transparent with the task force.

Here's what happened with Rick Bright, and it's an American tragedy, George. This guy is quite talented, but he was asked to be the field commander over at NIH to storm the testing hill with a billion dollars behind him. Instead of accepting that mission, he deserted. He went into a fox hole, wrote up the complaint. And now he's part of a Capitol Hill partisan circus where he's just become another pawn in the game.

And the tragedy, George, is this man has talent. He's a smart man. We could have used him on the battlefield. He's not there now. And it was because of the decisions that he made. And it is a shame, George, that he’s doing --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: His expertise is vaccines. He wants to work in vaccine development. They’re putting him in diagnostic testing.

Why shouldn’t a vaccine expert be working on vaccines?

NAVARRO: So, here's the thing, George, I was -- I’ve been with the president since the campaign, right? I came here to do trade policy, right? What am I now? A conscript in the war on the China virus. I’m like a quartermaster and a shipping clerk half the time.

Do I complain? No. That's my mission for this president, for this country. We do what we have to do when we have to do it for this country.

And Rick Bright, he made a choice. He could have been making a tremendous contribution over at NIH to testing and you and others have been complaining about testing. He could have been the field general. And now, he's off the battlefield and it was by his own choice, sir.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about the economic response. We saw some tough numbers at the end of the week on jobs, on manufacturing, on retail sales.

The House passed that $3 trillion, the next stimulus package on Friday. Is that a basis for negotiation? Is the president prepared to sign another relief package?

NAVARRO: So, Nancy Pelosi basically lost me with that package when she has $1,200 checks for illegal immigrants. And it just goes downhill from there.

What we have to do, George, is basically go with the fiscal and monetary stimulus that we’ve been going through. We’ve got a lot coursing through the system now.

We may need more. I’m going to let others above my pay grade negotiate that. What I’m focused on --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Fed Chairman Powell says we do need more.

NAVARRO: Well, what I’m focused on, George, and this is the real key to success -- is going to be the structural adjustments we’re going to have to make. For every service sector job we might loss as we adjust to this, this China virus, we're going to have replace that with manufacturing jobs, which do have a high multiplier in terms of creating service sector jobs again.

So, what I’m focused on with President Trump is a buy American, deregulate, innovate agenda, which will start with bringing our pharma supply chains home, bringing our medical supplies and equipment supply chains home. So, we build it here. That will be both good economics, but also good national security.

And from there, we're going to fan out and basically this president going back to him as a candidate promised to bring our jobs home, that's going to be key to the future with innovation. Innovation really is going to be key.

The General Motors plant for ventilators went up in 17 days in Kokomo, Indiana, through innovation. They not only assembled that factory in 17 days, they took 700 components of the supply chain to make up a ventilator, use their manufacturing might to replicate that, and tool and diametrics (ph) throughout that supply chain.

That was a miracle, George. That’s -- and we can replicate that throughout this economy, repurposing our factories. This is the jobs president, the innovation president, the manufacturing president, and this is how we're going to get through the other end of this -- this crisis here.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, sir, I want to get that firing of the State Department inspector general on Friday night, Steve Linick -- fourth inspector general removed by the president in the last several weeks.

What do you say to Democratic critics who say what the president is doing is undermining any idea of independent oversight?

NAVARRO: See, this is my lane here, George. That’s way -- way out of my lane. The president clearly has the legal authority to do that.

What I can tell you, George, based on my experience here, and I don’t know if it was the same when you were here, there’s -- there's a bureaucracy out there. And there’s a lot of people in that bureaucracy who think that they got elected president, not Donald J. Trump.

And we had tremendous problem with -- you know, some people call it the deep state. I think that's apt.

So, I don't mourn the loss of people when they leave this bureaucracy. There's always going to be somebody better to replace them, somebody more loyal, not to president necessarily, but to the Trump agenda. That's what's important.

The Trump agenda -- this president has transformed the Republican Party into the party of the working class. And I’m here because the president loves creating good jobs for Americans who work with their hands.

And anybody in this bureaucracy who hates buy American, and bringing our domestic supply chains home, they don't really belong here. And I support whatever this president does in terms of his hiring and firing decisions.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Peter Navarro, thanks for your time this morning.

NAVARRO: Thank you, sir.

(COMMERCIAL)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Republican senators there on the stimulus package passed by the House on Friday.

We are going to get more on all this now from Senator Bernie Sanders, joining us in his first Sunday interview since leaving the presidential race.

Senator Sanders, thanks for joining us this morning.

And I -- I do want to get to that.

But let's begin with where we just left off with Peter Navarro, the president's firing on Friday of the State Department inspector general, Steve Linick, now the fourth inspector general fired in several weeks.

You heard what Mr. Navarro said. He said he's worried about the deep state; the president deserves to have people loyal to his agenda.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Look, this president thinks he's above the law, he's above criticism. He wants to get away with anything that he can.

And he does not understand that, in the function of government, you have a Congress, you have inspector generals who say, by the way, Mr. President, what you're doing is wrong, and it may be illegal.

This has been his modus operandi from day one.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about the economic stimulus package that was passed by the House on Friday.

It's the basis for negotiation with the Senate. We have heard, though, Senate Republican leaders not -- don't seem to be in any rush to pass anything. If this came to the Senate floor, would you vote for it?

SANDERS: I would vote for a very substantive piece of legislation.

And it really amazes me. Mr. Navarro talks about how the Republican Party is worried about the working class of this country.

Well, you know what, Mr. Navarro? In the last two months, 35 million people have lost their jobs. There are millions of people today who are hungry in America. They don't have food in their cupboards.

There are people today who cannot afford to go to a doctor, even when they have coronavirus symptoms. There are elderly people who are sitting home alone who are scared to death about the future.

If you're concerned about the working class of this country, understand the extraordinary suffering, unprecedented, that is now taking place. Demand that Congress act.

Now, I think what Pelosi did in the House, it is significant. It is important. I have some disagreements with it. And I want to see the Senate improve upon it.

Among other things, I happen to believe that we should go in the direction of a paycheck security process, similar to what has been done in Europe, which says to every worker in America, you will continue to receive your paycheck and the other benefits which you had when you were on the job, and when this crisis is over, hopefully sooner than later, you're just going to go back to work.

I also believe that, during this crisis, instead of funding the COBRA program, what we should do is make sure that all people in this country, including the 87 million who were uninsured or underinsured before the pandemic, have access to health care.

And you do that by allowing Medicare to fill in the gaps for the uninsured and the underinsured.

But I think Pelosi, at least, unlike the Republican leadership, said, you know what, we have terrible suffering in this country. We need to get money out to the cities and towns, to the hospitals. We need to protect working people.

And I would hope that the Republicans wake up and understand the severity of the crisis that we're facing and the suffering that now exists.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of the other things we heard in Mr. Navarro's response, as you see, they're going to full bore on Vice President Biden and his relationship with China over the years. The point they're saying is that President Trump has been tough on China. Democrats led by Joe Biden have not.

SANDERS: Yes, right.

But, look, you’ve got a president who blames everybody in the world for the problems that we face except himself. Now, this is a guy who, you know, used to talk about that President Xi has been a great leader, good friend of his. The leader of North Korea, who was probably the worst dictator in the world, was a wonderful human being, and they wrote love letters to each other.

Look, what they're trying to do now instead of address the pandemic that we have -- and I should say, George, that the scandal of the moment is that we don't have national policy. This is the president of the United States. We should have national policy based on science. We should have testing going on all over this country so that when we reopen the economy, workers understand that they're working in a safe environment.

Instead, you got 50 states going it alone because we don't have that national protocol based on science.

But, you know, Trump will blame everybody for everything instead of dealing with the crises that we face. And the crises that we face is reopening the economy safely, based on science, not 50 states doing it alone. Crisis we face is that Congress has to act now to address the enormous suffering and unemployment that is currently existing.

And I also think, George, to tell you the truth, that if there's any silver lining in this midst of this terrible, terrible, and unprecedented moment in American history in terms of the economy and in terms of the pandemic, is that maybe we start re-thinking some fundamental tenets about the way our government and society works.

And we should ask ourselves, among other things, is health care a human right that all of us deserve? Because we’re human beings. Or is it simply a health care benefit that somehow we lose when we lose our jobs?

You know, Mr. Navarro talked about the great economy, a beautiful economy that existed before the pandemic -- well, half of people in America were living paycheck to paycheck. I don't think it's beautiful economy that when paychecks stop for two weeks, millions and millions of people don't have enough money to buy the food that they need to feed their families.

We need an economy that works for all not just Trump and his billionaire friends. We need an economy that says we shouldn't have three people on top owning more wealth than the bottom half of the American society. We need an economy that says health care is a human right, like every other country. We’re not getting ripped off by the pharmaceutical industry.

There’s a lot to be done. And if there's anything that I hope we learn out of this horribly painful experience is that maybe we create an economy and a government that works for all, not just the few and wealthy campaign contributors.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about the campaign. Your former campaign manager Jeff Weaver put out a memo this week where he warned that Vice President Biden is falling far short with your supporters, the supporters who supported you during the primary campaign that he's going to need in November.

Is he right about that? And what does the vice president have to do about it?

SANDERS: Look, I think at the end of the day, the vast majority of the people who voted for me, who supported me, will understand and do understand that Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country. He's a pathological liar. He's a racist, and a sexist, a homophobe, et cetera.

And I think, at the end of day, they will be voting for Joe Biden.

But I think what Joe is going to have do and he’s beginning to move in that direction, is to say that those working class people, say to those young people, say to those minorities, listen, I understand your situation. You know, I understand that you're graduating college with tens and tens and tens of thousands of dollars in debt. I understand that you don't have any health insurance.

I understand that you're working at a job that's paying 12 bucks an hour. You can’t get by on that. We ought to raise that minimum wage to a living a wage.

You know, I understand that you're concerned about not only the pandemic but you’re concerned about climate change and how we make sure that the world comes together to address the existential threat, and in the process create millions and millions of good paying jobs. I understand that you're concerned about the racism within our criminal justice system and our immigration system.

So I think Joe and his staff understand that. I think they are going to reach out to our supporters and come up with agenda that speaks to the needs of working families, of young families, of minority communities.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Sanders, thanks for your time this morning.

SANDERS: Thank you.