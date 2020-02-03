2020 Nevada caucus election results

The second caucuses of the primary season, and the first nominating contest in the west, is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in Nevada. In the Silver State, only the Democratic contenders will be vying for 36 delegates. In 2019, the Nevada GOP voted to officially forgo the 2020 presidential caucus, as part of a broad effort by the Republican National Committee to give "undivided support" to the president.

The precinct caucuses are poised to get underway at 3 p.m ET. Among the first four early states, Nevada is the one to hold early voting. Nevada Democrats implemented an early voting period to expand accessibility to the ballot box for Nevadans prior to caucus day, from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020.

State Significance

Nevada is the first state on the Democratic calendar with significant turnout among minority voters, comprising more than a third of caucus-goers in 2016. During that cycle, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton toppled Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 52.6% to 47.3%, securing another early victory for her campaign before ultimately securing the nomination.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump bested the rest of the crowded 2016 GOP field, winning 45.9% of the vote.