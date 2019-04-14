Rep. Tim Ryan said Sunday that his 2020 presidential campaign is about "rebuilding the middle class" in the United States.

"We’ve got to stop talking about the minimums, we got to figure out how we create an economy in health care, in energy, within manufacturing, where people can make $30, $40, $50 bucks an hour, that's the American dream," the Ohio Democrat said on "This Week."

Ryan, who has represented the state’s 13th congressional district since 2003, announced his candidacy earlier this month during an appearance on "The View."

(Yuri Gripas/Reuters) Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, April 10, 2019.

Ryan said during his announcement that he’s running because of the economic challenges facing the industrial Midwest, specifically the closure of a General Motors factory in his district late last year.

