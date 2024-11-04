2024 presidential election results maps

It's a tight presidential race that will make history, one way or the other.

Harris, who would be the nation's first female president, is running on a message of turning the page on the Trump era of politics, stocking her "to-do list" with agenda items to help middle and working-class Americans, in contrast to what she says is Trump's focus on personal vengeance.

Trump, who would be only the second president ever to serve two non-consecutive terms and the first to be elected after being convicted of felonies, has sought to harness frustration over inflation and immigration to cast Harris as ineffective while in office, though he has veered away from that and given Democrats ammunition by hinting he'd use the military to combat the "enemy within."