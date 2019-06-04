21 candidates are now qualified for the first Democratic debates with only 20 spots

There are 21 candidates who have now qualified for the first Democratic debates. But there are only 20 spots on the stage according to the Democratic National Committee's rules.

Colorado Sen.Michael Bennet received 1% in a new CNN poll released Tuesday, the third poll in which he has done so, earning him a spot in the first Democratic debates.

According to an ABC News analysis, Bennet's qualification ensures that at least one candidate will be left off the stage at the end of this month.

