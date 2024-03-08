'Nightmare': Sen. Katie Britt paints bleak picture of America in Republican response to Biden

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt gave the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union on Thursday night, responding to his attacks on her party and boasts about his record by painting a much darker picture of the country under his leadership -- while promising a different path under the GOP.

From her kitchen table in Montgomery, Alabama, Britt, a 42-year-old mother of two, centered her remarks on the issues she says are plaguing everyday Americans.

"Tonight, the American family needs to have a tough conversation because the truth is we are all worried about the future of our nation. The country we know and love seems to be slipping away, and it feels like the next generation will have fewer opportunities and less freedoms then we did," she said during approximately 17-minute remarks. "I worry my own children may not even get a shot at living their American dream."

She called the current American dream a "nightmare."

"The true unvarnished state of our union begins and ends with this: our families are hurting," she said.

As Alabama's Senator, she made a direct statement in support of IVF as Democrats flooded the chamber with white to support reproductive freedom.

"We are the party of hard working parents and families and we want to give you and your children the opportunities to thrive and we want families to grow. It's why we strongly support continued nationwide access to invitro fertilization. We want to help loving moms and dads bring precious life into this world," Britt said.

While many of Britt's attacks were policy focused, she didn't shy away from direct jabs at Biden either.