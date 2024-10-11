Alsobrooks, Hogan trade barbs on abortion, guns and the GOP in otherwise civil debate

In the sole head-to-head televised debate of the Maryland Senate race, Democratic candidate Angela Alsobrooks, a Prince George's County executive and Maryland's former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan sought to define themselves as moderate, across-the-aisle team players, but got testy on partisanship, abortion and gun violence.

The debate was hosted by Maryland Public Television, moderated by Chuck Todd of NBC News, and was pre-taped Thursday afternoon.

While Maryland is a deep blue state, Alsobrooks faces a serious challenge from Hogan, who was considered a popular centrist Republican during his tenure. Yet, in the past several weeks her lead has widened -- a late September Washington Post poll showing Alsobrooks 11 points ahead. And FiveThirtyEight's polling average currently shows Alsobrooks leading Hogan by nearly nine points, 48.9%-40.3%.

Throughout the hour debate, Hogan strived to paint himself as a "maverick"-type Independent, un-beholden to the Republican party machine.

"I was governor through three presidents, worked with President Obama and Trump and Biden…when I disagreed, I strongly stood up and said I disagreed, and I've stood up to my party. I'll stand up to either party," said Hogan.

Hogan notably is a long-standing anti-Trump figure within the GOP, but the former president's influence does loom over this race. Over the summer, Trump said he'd like to see Hogan win the seat, despite their fraught relationship. Even still, Hogan has said he has no plans on voting for Trump in the upcoming presidential election. During the debate, Hogan said he was the "leading voice against Project 2025 in the Republican Party."

Alsobrooks waved off that characterization while stressing a Republican Senate majority would have "huge" consequences for Marylanders, given the already razor-thin margins Democrats currently have.

"The fact of the matter is, if he wanted to be an independent, he should have run as one. He did not opt to run as an Independent. He opted to accept Mitch McConnell's request to come in [the race]," said Alsobrooks.

Near the conclusion of the debate she doubled-down: "He had the option to run as something else, and he gladly put on their jersey. When Mitch McConnell called him, he put the jersey on. He ran into the game," she said.

Other sharp exchanges between the pair centered on abortion; Alsobrooks clear in her belief that Republican leadership is destructive for women, and a Hogan victory—alongside a GOP Senate majority—would be a continuation of said danger.

In this photo provided by Maryland Public Television, U.S. Senate in Maryland candidate, Democrat Angela Alsobrooks speaks during a debate against fellow-candidate, Republican Larry Hogan at Maryland Public Television in Owings Mills, Md., on Oct. 10, 2024. Michael Ciesielski Photography/Maryland Public Television via AP

"The Republican Party has declared war on women's reproductive freedoms. We recognize that this party of chaos and division that is led by Donald Trump is one that cannot lead our country, and also has severe consequences for Marylanders. Unfortunately, former Governor Hogan accepted an invitation by Mitch McConnell to run in this race because they want to give Republicans a majority in the Senate," she said.

Alsobrooks also repeatedly slammed Hogan's 2022 veto of a Maryland bill that would allow health practitioners beyond physicians (midwives, for example) to perform abortions as proof Hogan will not "stand up for women." Hogan's veto was overridden by the Maryland statehouse, however, and the new law stood.

Hogan's defense, beyond stating that he believed the law jeopardized women's health, is that as governor he believes himself to be a champion for women's rights, and would stand by codifying Roe v. Wade.

"I will support and will sponsor codifying Roe [v. Wade] I've said that from the beginning, when I was governor, when I ran for governor, I promised to support women's access to abortion, and I delivered on that promise for eight years," said Hogan.

Yet they different on the technical steps Congress should take to get there. Alsobrooks said joins Harris in her call of eliminating the Senate filibuster to support abortion rights, while Hogan said that was a "terrible idea."

"I like the idea of continuing to have to find people across the aisle, find that bipartisan compromise," Hogan added.

The pair also differed on the role of the Supreme Court, Alsobrooks endorsing several reforms to the institution including implementing term limits and expansion of the body. Hogan disagreed on adding justices—a practice he called "court packing."

"I think trying to change the rules to jam things through on a party line vote is not the right way to go about it," he said.

When pressed by Todd on if he would have voted to confirm then Supreme Court Justice candidate Brett Kavanaugh, saying he is unaware of how he would have behaved because he was not a sitting Senator at the time.

Alsobrooks immediately hit back, painting Hogan as aligned with Trump's agenda, and supporting his judicial picks. In 2022, Hogan said in a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition that Trump's judicial nominees were "incredible."

Both Alsobrooks and Hogan said they would be in favor of some sort of assault weapons ban. But Alsobrooks derided Hogan's leadership on this point, pointing out another veto of his, this time on a background check measure. The state Senate eventually overturned Hogan's veto.

"The reality is, unfortunately, the former governor did not have the courage as a governor, he, in fact, vetoed legislation that would have created a waiting period for long guns and outright refused to sign the ban on ghost guns. He could have helped us on this issue, but he instead kowtowed to the gun lobby and vetoed a ban that would have just created that waiting period for long guns and did not support us," she said.

Hogan called Alsobrooks' attacks "half truths."

On the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Hogan said there is "no question" the U.S. should back Israel. Alsobrooks' take included supporting a ceasefire and increased aid for Palestinians.

"We recognize a horrific attack that occurred in Israel on October 7, and I believe in this moment, we have an obligation to make sure that we're getting those hostages home to their families, and that we get to a cease fire, making sure as well that we get aid into Gaza for the Palestinians who are suffering and we've got to get to a two state solution, so that we have peace and security in Israel," she said.

Alsobrooks said she would attend a speech if Netanyahu addressed the Senate.