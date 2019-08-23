American imprisoned in Russia says guards injured him as his detention is extended

After nearly nine months in a notorious Moscow prison, the detention of U.S. citizen Paul Whelan was extended again on Friday by a Russian court despite concerns about his health and continued questions about the charges against him.

Interested in Russia? Add Russia as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Whelan, 49,, is a former Marine arrested while on vacation in Russia and charged with being a spy -- something he and his family deny and the State Department has cast doubt on.

In court Friday, Whelan said he had been dragged by prison guards, exacerbating a medical condition. An injury to his left shoulder has been "deteriorating, not improving, and could lead to emergency surgery," his family said last week.

Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters

During the hearing, Whelan read a statement to the press as court officials tried to shout him down and remove the press from the room: "I'm innocent of any charges, all of this is political kidnapping. No crime ever occurred. There is no evidence of a crime. This is a set-up. Isolation continues in order to force a false confession. Medical care for injuries inflicted by the FSB in prison has been refused. My human rights complaints have been resulting in retaliation .... Full consular access is being denied. As a political prisoner, I'm asking the government to --"

Journalists and cameras were removed from the room before he could finish.

The judge ruled Friday to prolong his detention for at least two more months until October 29. Whelan accused her and the prosecutor of being biased and working with authorities from the FSB, Russia's domestic security agency, to keep him in detention.

Whelan's lawyer said he had not been able to visit Whelan for more than a month. It's unclear when his last consular visit was from embassy officials from the U.S., or Canada, the United Kingdom, or Ireland, where Whelan also holds citizenship.

Yuri Kochetkov/EPA via Shutterstock, FILE

The State Department had not yet responded to requests for comment Friday.

The judge denied Whelan's motion to disqualify the prosecutor, calling it "unwarranted," and requested an ambulance to evaluate his medical condition.

An ambulance arrived at the court, but parademics said Whelan does not require hospitalization. He will be returned to the notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow.

In June, the U.S. embassy in Moscow protested to the Russian Foreign Ministry about Whelan's "mistreatment" and asked for an investigation, according to spokesperson Andrea Kalan.

It's unclear if anyone from the embassy was in the court Friday.

But some critics say the Trump administration has done little to pressure Moscow to present evidence against Whelan or release him.

President Trump himself repeatedly tweeted about rapper A$AP Rocky's case after he was arrested in Sweden, even calling the Swedish Prime Minister and sending Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert O'Brien to attend his trial. Earlier this month, Rocky was found guilty of assault during a Stockholm fight and given a two-year suspended sentence.

The families of other American citizens detained abroad, including the wife of Xiyue Wang, a Princeton PhD student held by Iran, have urged Trump to intervene as strongly in their cases.

The Trump administration has secured the release of several high-profile American cases, including Pastor Andrew Brunson from Turkey, aid worker Aya Hijazi from Egypt, and three U.S. citizens held by North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Dong Chul, and Kim Hak Song.