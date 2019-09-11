Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg end up on same flight to 3rd Democratic debate

Sep 11, 2019, 2:24 PM ET
PHOTO: Presidential candidates Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar were seated near each other on a United Airlines flight, Sept. 10, 2019. PlayPete Buttigieg/Twitter
Two Democratic presidential hopefuls met earlier than expected this week, after a coincidence in travel schedules left them sitting near each other on a plane.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg tweeted a photo Tuesday of himself with Sen. Amy Klobuchar on the same United Airlines flight ahead of the third Democratic debate in Houston.

"Very funny, @united," Buttigieg tweeted.

Klobuchar responded, also on Twitter.

"And the debate begins… Good sitting by you @PeteButtigieg," she said.

The third Democratic debate, hosted by ABC News, will be at the historically black Texas Southern University on Thursday night.

This will be the first time the 10 highest-polling Democratic presidential candidates share the same debate stage.

The debate is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT and can be seen on Univision, ABC, ABC News Live and locally on KTRK-TV.

