Ocasio-Cortez responds to Republican congressman in fiery floor speech "I do not need Rep. Yoho to apologize to me," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the House floor Thursday and delivered a passionate, fiery speech aimed at the Republican member of Congress who accosted her on the Capitol steps and then reportedly used derogatory language about her.

"In front of reporters, Rep. Yoho called me, and I quote, 'a f------ bitch.' These are the words that Rep. Yoho levied against a congresswoman," Ocasio-Cortez said, using the full phrase in a speech that now becomes a part of the official Congressional Record.

"I do not need Rep. Yoho to apologize to me. Clearly he does not want to. Clearly when given the opportunity he will not. And I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse over calling women and using abusive language towards women," she said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks on the House floor, July 23, 2020, in Washington, DC. House TV

"This is not new...It is a culture of lack of impunity; of accepting of violence and violent language against women; and an entire structure of power that supports that," the New York Democrat added.

“Mr. Yoho said he has a wife and daughter. I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho’s youngest daughter. And I am somebody’s daughter, too. My father is thankfully not alive to see his daughter abused in this way."

Ocasio-Cortez, who had up to one hour of “personal privilege” to address the incident also yielded her fellow Democratic colleagues who in turn made speeches backing her up, while also addressing issues of violence, misogyny, abuse, and harassment women face every day.

Florida Republican Rep. Ted Yoho apologized on Wednesday for the "abrupt manner" of an exchange he had with Ocasio-Cortez, who appeared underwhelmed by the act of contrition following reports Yoho used profane language during an altercation on the Capitol steps on Monday,

Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., speaks at the Heritage Foundation during an event hosted with the Global Taiwan Institute titled Assessing the Results of Taiwans Election, Jan. 13, 2020. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Yoho’s comments, overheard by a veteran Hill reporter for The Hill, came after the GOP congressman reportedly said that Ocasio-Cortez was "disgusting" for her stance on policing and crime.

"You are out of your freaking mind," Yoho reportedly told Ocasio-Cortez on the House steps for suggesting during a town hall last month that poverty and unemployment are leading to a spike in crime in New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the charge by telling Yoho he was being "rude."

After parting ways, Yoho was overheard by the reporter allegedly referring to Ocasio-Cortez as a "f------ bitch."

"I rise today to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America but that does not mean we should be disrespectful," Yoho said.

He then denied that he used the profanity toward Ocasio-Cortez, blaming the reporter who overheard his comments for a "misunderstanding."

"Having been married for 45 years, with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language," Yoho said. "The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding."

A short time later, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that Yoho is "refusing responsibility," emphasizing that he did not even use her name during his floor speech.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.