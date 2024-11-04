Arizona 2024 live election results

Arizona is a key battleground this year in the presidential election and includes significant down-ballot races that will impact control of the U.S. Senate.

In 2020, President Joe Biden flipped the state and edged out former President Donald Trump by 0.3 percentage points. Polling indicated another tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump in the state.

The winner will take Arizona's 11 electoral votes.

Voters will also decide between Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake for the Senate seat held by independent Kyrsten Sinema, who opted not to seek reelection.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

State significance

Trump won the state in 2016 by roughly 4 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton. The state had gone red since 2000 but in 2020, Biden flipped the state blue by roughly 10,000 votes.

Arizona was an epicenter for false claims of election fraud in 2020. Challenges to the results ensued for a year, but audits and reviews only confirmed Biden's win and found no anomalies or election integrity issues.

Among the most vocal election deniers was Lake, who was a gubernatorial candidate in 2022 and now the Republican nominee for Senate. She is facing Gallego for what's considered a must-win seat for both parties this November.

Also on the ballot for voters is an initiative that would amend the state constitution to establish a fundamental right to abortion. It comes after a statewide fight to repeal a 1864 abortion ban that went into effect after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Arizona law allows abortions until 15 weeks.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.