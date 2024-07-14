He said he had tried to call Trump and hoped to speak with him soon.

Biden calls Trump rally shooting 'sick,' says 'no place in America for this kind of violence'

President Joe Biden on Saturday evening briefly spoke about the possible assassination attempt against Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania.

"I’ve been thoroughly briefed by all the agencies in the federal government as to the situation based on what we know now," Biden told reporters. "I have tried to get a hold of Donald, he’s with his doctors. Apparently, he's doing well. I plan on talking to him shortly."

"Look, there's no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick," Biden said. "It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this."

President Joe Biden speaks after his Republican opponent Donald Trump was injured following a shooting at an election rally in Pennsylvania, at the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, July 13, 2024. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Shortly after Trump started his campaign event in Pennsylvania in the 6 p.m. ET hour, Secret Service agents rushed onto the stage after loud pops were heard. Trump, who had ducked behind the lectern when the popping sounds began, was seen with what appeared to be blood on the side of his head and face and was escorted away.

A Trump spokesperson said the former president is "fine" and "is being checked out at a local medical facility." The Secret Service said Trump is "safe" and it was actively investigating the incident.

President Biden was in Delaware attending church when the incident occurred.

Biden was receiving an updated briefing from Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Reaction from lawmakers began pouring in on social media who said they were sending prayers to Trump and condemning any violence.

"Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene," House Speaker Mike Johnson. R-La., said in a statement. "I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned."

"Praying for President Donald Trump. There is never any place for political violence," said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a California Republican.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. Gene J. Puskar/AP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote on X: "I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said he was briefed on the situation and the Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene working with federal and local partners.

"Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable," Shapiro said. "It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi posted a statement posted X: "As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President's rally today are unharmed."

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was a victim of political violence when he was attacked at their home in San Francisco.

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy," former President Barack Obama posted on X. "Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

A Biden campaign official said, "The Biden campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible."

