Biden and Harris urge Democrats to 'keep the faith' at DNC holiday reception

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks at the Democratic National Committee's holiday reception in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

Both Biden and Harris thanked party members for all that they did for Harris' presidential campaign effort and Biden's presidency over the past four years.

Biden, who has just over a month left in office, talked about his legacy and the lasting effect he wanted to leave on America.

"The one thing I've always believed about public service, and especially about the presidency, is the importance of asking yourself: 'Have we left the country in better shape than we found it?'" Biden said during his remarks.

"Today, I can say, with [every] fiber of my being, of all my heart, the answer to that question is a resounding 'yes.' Because of all of you assembled here, we can be proud we're leaving America in a better place today than we came here four years ago," Biden continued.

Biden did try to make the pitch that many of the benefits of his actions in office won't be fully felt by Americans for some time. He touted the success of the CHIPS and Science Act, but also argued that the money invested into American chip manufacturing plants wouldn't generate economic benefits for many years.

US President Joe Biden, right, and US Vice President Kamala Harris arrive to a National Small Business Week event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, May 1, 2023.

CHIPS stands for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors. The CHIPS and Science Act spends nearly $53 billion to spur research in and on the development of America's semiconductor industry.

"Many of the laws we passed were so consequential it wouldn't be implemented right away. It takes time to build those fabs -- or factors for chips. It takes time to get this construction going," Biden said during his remarks Sunday.

The president also urged the Democrats in the room to "keep the faith." His sentiment comes as the party lost the White House and face a Republican-controlled House.

"That's the road ahead, to never give up, to keep the faith. To know, that what we're doing matters. I know I'm going to stay engaged. I know Kamala and Jill and Doug are gonna as well, and I know you will. We need you badly. The country needs you badly," Biden said.

During her remarks, Harris thanked the attendees for their "tireless" work on her presidential campaign.

"When it mattered most, through the entire campaign, including those 107 days, you all rallied. You rallied. You opened your homes. You reached out to your friends and your family. You put your personal capital and by that I mean your relationships at stake to talk with people, because you care so deeply," Harris said.

Though Harris lost to President-elect Donald Trump, she urged her party not to feel defeated.

"Our spirit is not defeated. We are not defeated. Let's be clear about that. We are strong," Harris said.